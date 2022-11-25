Mike Lindell Says He Will Challenge Ronna McDaniel To Lead The GOP

At first, pillow salesman Mike Lindell said on "Frank TV" this week that he is thinking of challenging Ronna McDaniel for her role as the Republican National Committee chair. Lindell said his fans support him in this endeavor, but he added that he would have a word with God about that.

"One of the things I will tell you, you know, [we] will never ever stop to get rid of these machines and make this the best elections in world history in our country. We need someone everybody, and I would step into that if God willing."

I guess God wants to see a GOP shitshow because Lindell confirmed that he would challenge McDaniel.

Mike Lindell has confirmed to National File today that he will challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair. — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 25, 2022

Lindell's beef with the RNC and McDaniel appears to be about a claim he made in September.

"How dare the RNC try and stop this case from getting to the Supreme Court. Shame on you, RNC! You are worse than Fox [News] now!" he said at the time, referring to his claims that he was being silenced. "You can't tell me why Ronna McDaniel, the head of the RNC, made a statement saying Biden won three days before this Supreme Court complaint was supposed to go to the Supreme Court."

"What about the timing of that, America!" he continued. "Why would she say that at that moment in time? She didn't have to say that. What, is she trying to get more donor money? Is she trying to get donor money from Democrats? She is as RINO as they come!"

It looks like the pillow guy is talking about this complaint.

Pillow magnate Mike Lindell has posted a copy of his long-promised election-overturning Supreme Court complaint on his website and it's missing a few things you commonly find in lawsuits, such as a plaintiff and lawyers. pic.twitter.com/BmWaqyFVfa — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 24, 2021

Election deniers were defeated in the midterms, and now they're eating their own. Will Trump make Lindell change his last name, too, if he wins the election and defeats Ronna Romney McDaniel?