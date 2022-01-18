GOP Chair Lies About The Past To 'Cancel' Debates For Trump

Lying is the new normal for all Republicans in every capacity these days.

If you refuse to lie, you are then ostracized from the Republican Party. Just ask Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

Ignoring the fact the country was in the middle of the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, GOP chair Ronna McDaniel claims the Commission on Presidential Debates is a left-wing conspiracy against Trump.

A few days ago the RNC targeted the Commission. The RNC is now demanding significant changes be made or they will refuse to participate in its latest attempt to sabotage political norms that Trump has failed in.

Laura Ingraham began her slanted interview -- the "liberal bias of the debate commission was a total boon to Biden in 2020."

How did the CPD help Joe Biden? As if Fox is going to go into details about their lies.

McDaniel said, "The debate commission had debates start after 26 states had started voting."

Early voting started because of COVID, remember?

She continued, "They picked a moderator that had worked for Joe Biden."

The second debate was cancelled because Trump was infected with COVID.

Steve Scully was set to be the moderator and "he started his as an intern for Sen. Joe Biden from September to October 1978 and in Sen. Ted Kennedy's media affairs office in early 1979, earning college credits."

Scully has been at CPAN since 1990. How does that disqualify him from being a moderator?

The first debate was run by Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace, which didn't disqualify him.

The first debate was turned into a complete shit-show due to Trump's incompetent performance, which included him interrupting the entire proceedings.

Most people polled said Biden won the debate but were some were annoyed at the entire thing.

McDaniel said, "And then they switched one of the debates to virtual to let Joe Biden stay in the basement."

The commission wanted a virtual debate because of COVID.

Trump and his family refused to be tested right before the first debate.. They arrived late and did not wear masks in the audience.

This was confirmed by Mark Meadows.

Mark Meadows also writes that though he knew each candidate was required “to test negative for the virus within seventy-two hours of the start time … Nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there.”

In any event, Biden destroyed Trump in their first debate when he was, you know, out of the basement.

Republicans are trying to install their hand-picked sycophants to run the debates to rig it in their favor, because Trump is a con man dealing in a card game.

Steve Benen writes, "If recent history is any guide, it's easy to imagine Republicans creating an alternative debate schedule, with Republican-approved moderators, to be held in Republican-approved cities and venues. When Democratic nominees respond that they prefer the existing model overseen by the non-partisan commission, the RNC will balk and ask why Democrats are afraid of the alternate model."

Cheating and projection, the Republican way.