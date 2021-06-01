Anti-Vaxxer Who Claimed COVID Would 'Wipe Out A Lot Of Stupid People' Now Has COVID

On April 30th, Wiles said “The only good thing that will come out of this is a lot of stupid people will be killed off, and I say stupid because they’re not using their brain – their God-given brain – to make a decision for their own good,” referring to individuals who choose inoculation.

Irony.

Source: Hill Reporter



“I am not going to be vaccinated. I’m going to be one of the survivors. I’m going to survive the genocide,” right-wing pastor and universal bigot Rick Wiles proclaimed on Friday, April 30th’s episode of his TruNews television program.

We shall see. On Sunday, TruNews sent a letter to its “friends and ministry members” informing them that Wiles, along with his wife, Susan, are both in desperate need of prayer because they had fallen seriously ill.

“Today, he was taken to the emergency room, and under medical advice, was admitted to the hospital. He is currently on oxygen and is expected to remain there for a number of days. Susan remains ill, but also needs your prayers as well. We would request that you would pray for healing for her body, but that you will also pray that the Lord will give her peace regarding Rick’s condition,” the letter states.