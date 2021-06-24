2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

At Last, Rudy Giuliani's Law License Suspended

Maybe there is a God.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

The NY Times reports that an appellate court has suspended Giuliani’s law license earlier today after a disciplinary panel found that he made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the 2020 election as Trump's personal lawyer.

The court wrote in a 33-page decision that Mr. Giuliani’s conduct threatened “the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.”

The stolen election grift was an assault on the US Constitution and the American people who voted legitimately to depose his narcissistic buffoon boss.

I've been calling for Rudy's license to be suspended for a long time now, especially for his actions when he set up a shadow State Department under his seditious boss to induce the new Ukrainian President into lying by withholding millions of dollars of foreign aid to attack election opponent Joe Biden and his son.

This led to Trump's first impeachment.

As legal correspondent Elie Honig said on CNN (above), "I don't know anybody who's been suspended from practice like this. But what you cannot do is just lie. You cannot make demonstrably false and dangerous statements... It is a very big deal, and very rare, for a law license to be suspended. Another moment of shame, fully earned, by Rudy Giuliani."

UPDATE: Little Rudy, aka Andrew Giuliani released this odd video statement this afternoon in response.

Discussion

