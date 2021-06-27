2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Andrew Giuliani Cries About 'Stepfather's' Law License Suspension

In an undisclosed parking lot, looking as if he was about four feet tall, the younger Giuliani attacked a system where lawyers are not free to lie their faces off.
By Ed Scarce
10 hours ago by Ed Scarce
What? That's not Andrew Giuliani in the video above, just Corey Forrester making fun of Andrew Giuliani's ridiculous parking lot defense of Rudy? Well, ok then. If you want to watch the younger Giuliani, now pretending to run for Governor of New York, you can do so from his tweet below.

Source: Daily Beast

In a video filmed in a parking lot, and mysteriously featuring him from the shoulders up only, Andrew Giuliani railed against the decision by a five-judge panel to suspend his father’s New York State law license on Thursday. He read off the names of the judges who ruled against his father, three of whom he said were appointed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “I am infuriated by all this!” he yelled, calling the supposed “politicization” of the Justice Department as a “cancer that needs to be cut out.” “I stand by my father, he did everything ultimately by the book,” he said. The panel found that, rather than doing everything by the book, Rudy Giuliani made dozens of statements about election fraud that were easily proven to be lies.

