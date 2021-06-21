The Trump-O'Reilly Pervert Tour Confuses QAnon

Donald Trump, an admitted sex assaulter who still faces multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits and Bill O'Reilly, who was fired from Fox News for his sexually predatory conduct which Fox News paid out millions of dollars to settle, joined forces to a three-city "History" tour.

The disgraced former Fox News host published the announcement on his website.

In a series of live conversations across the country, Mr. Trump and Historian/Journalist Bill O’Reilly will discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad! Dubbed “The History Tour,” President Trump will provide a never before heard inside view of his administration - which will be historical in and of itself.

Trump even suggested tickets to the sh*t show would make a great Father's Day gift.

In other words, this will be a pure propaganda grievance tour aimed at both former guys spreading more lies about Traitor Trump's entire administration and his 2020 election loss.

However, this did not go over well with the conspiracy QAnon clan who still believe that the Orange Terror will be reinstated to office in August.

Newsweek reports that, "QAnon supporters have acted with dismay and confusion after Donald Trump announced the December dates of his upcoming speaking tour with Bill O'Reilly, which coincides with when he is meant to have already been reinstated as president."

"OK I GUESS MY QUESTION IS TRUMP COMING BACK? WHY WOULD HE BE DOING A TOUR THRU THE END OF THE YEAR WITH O'REILLY. HMMMMMMMMM SOMETHING DOESN'T FEEL RIGHT?," wrote Telegram user Peace Lilly.

I guess these nuts believe insane Mike Lindell.

Many QAnon supporters now believe that Trump will return in August—a false claim widely pushed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell—if the disputed and disregarded audit in Arizona proves there was election fraud that cost him the election. QAnon suggests the ballot recount in Arizona—which still has not revealed any widespread evidence of fraud after several weeks—will result in a domino effect which will see other states overturn November's election result, paving a way for Trump's return to the White House despite there being no constitutional basis for this to happen.

All these miscreants are a match made in hell.