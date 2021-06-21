2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

The Trump-O'Reilly Pervert Tour Confuses QAnon

All these miscreants are a match made in hell.
By John Amato
5 years ago by Heather
Views:

Donald Trump, an admitted sex assaulter who still faces multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits and Bill O'Reilly, who was fired from Fox News for his sexually predatory conduct which Fox News paid out millions of dollars to settle, joined forces to a three-city "History" tour.

The disgraced former Fox News host published the announcement on his website.

In a series of live conversations across the country, Mr. Trump and Historian/Journalist Bill O’Reilly will discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad!

Dubbed “The History Tour,” President Trump will provide a never before heard inside view of his administration - which will be historical in and of itself.

Trump even suggested tickets to the sh*t show would make a great Father's Day gift.

In other words, this will be a pure propaganda grievance tour aimed at both former guys spreading more lies about Traitor Trump's entire administration and his 2020 election loss.

However, this did not go over well with the conspiracy QAnon clan who still believe that the Orange Terror will be reinstated to office in August.

Newsweek reports that, "QAnon supporters have acted with dismay and confusion after Donald Trump announced the December dates of his upcoming speaking tour with Bill O'Reilly, which coincides with when he is meant to have already been reinstated as president."

"OK I GUESS MY QUESTION IS TRUMP COMING BACK? WHY WOULD HE BE DOING A TOUR THRU THE END OF THE YEAR WITH O'REILLY. HMMMMMMMMM SOMETHING DOESN'T FEEL RIGHT?," wrote Telegram user Peace Lilly.

I guess these nuts believe insane Mike Lindell.

Many QAnon supporters now believe that Trump will return in August—a false claim widely pushed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell—if the disputed and disregarded audit in Arizona proves there was election fraud that cost him the election.

QAnon suggests the ballot recount in Arizona—which still has not revealed any widespread evidence of fraud after several weeks—will result in a domino effect which will see other states overturn November's election result, paving a way for Trump's return to the White House despite there being no constitutional basis for this to happen.

All these miscreants are a match made in hell.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team