Vocal Coach Who 'Sings Like An Angel' Arrested By FBI

Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey of Florida was finally arrested yesterday by the FBI for her role in the Capitol riot of January 6th. They've known about her for quite a while, but finally came and formally arrested her only yesteday. Back in January, the Tampa Bay Times detailed some of her biographical highlights, including performing at Carnegie Hall. Originally titled, Tampa Bay Singer Finds Her Voice Screaming During Capitol Riot.

Source: Tampa Bay Times

Audrey Ann Southard spent years helping kids find their creative voices and strengthening her own. The Spring Hill vocal coach and piano teacher sang like an angel when she posted videos of herself crooning Norah Jones’ Don’t Know Why or belting out Memory from Cats, and when she went to Sicily in 2012 for an international music competition, she won. That led to a showcase on a stage inside New York’s Carnegie Hall. More recently, Southard used her powerful soprano to scream at police officers that they should “tell f--king Pelosi we’re coming for her! F--king traitorous c--ts, we’re coming! We’re coming for all of you!” She was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Law & Crime reported on her arrest yesterday. One of the many charges against her was assaulting a police officer with a flag pole, seemingly the weapon of choice for many rioters that day. Video of her antics can been seen at YouTube, here.

“Tell Pelosi we are coming for that bitch,” Southard-Rumsey allegedly shouted at police, using the same barnyard epithet for the Democratic Party’s California-based leader as her fellow alleged rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett is said to have scrawled on a note at her desk. Arrested on Wednesday, Southard-Rumsey adds to the growing list of those accused of attacking police with fists, poles, and chemical spray on Jan. 6th. The count stood at an estimated 139 assaults on law enforcement last week.