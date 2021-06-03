Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Vocal Coach Who 'Sings Like An Angel' Arrested By FBI

“Tell Pelosi we are coming for that b*tch,” vocal coach and piano teacher Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey allegedly shouted at police.
By Ed Scarce
Vocal Coach Who 'Sings Like An Angel' Arrested By FBI
Image from: FBI

Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey of Florida was finally arrested yesterday by the FBI for her role in the Capitol riot of January 6th. They've known about her for quite a while, but finally came and formally arrested her only yesteday. Back in January, the Tampa Bay Times detailed some of her biographical highlights, including performing at Carnegie Hall. Originally titled, Tampa Bay Singer Finds Her Voice Screaming During Capitol Riot.

Source: Tampa Bay Times

Audrey Ann Southard spent years helping kids find their creative voices and strengthening her own.

The Spring Hill vocal coach and piano teacher sang like an angel when she posted videos of herself crooning Norah Jones’ Don’t Know Why or belting out Memory from Cats, and when she went to Sicily in 2012 for an international music competition, she won.

That led to a showcase on a stage inside New York’s Carnegie Hall.

More recently, Southard used her powerful soprano to scream at police officers that they should “tell f--king Pelosi we’re coming for her! F--king traitorous c--ts, we’re coming! We’re coming for all of you!” She was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Law & Crime reported on her arrest yesterday. One of the many charges against her was assaulting a police officer with a flag pole, seemingly the weapon of choice for many rioters that day. Video of her antics can been seen at YouTube, here.

“Tell Pelosi we are coming for that bitch,” Southard-Rumsey allegedly shouted at police, using the same barnyard epithet for the Democratic Party’s California-based leader as her fellow alleged rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett is said to have scrawled on a note at her desk.

Arrested on Wednesday, Southard-Rumsey adds to the growing list of those accused of attacking police with fists, poles, and chemical spray on Jan. 6th. The count stood at an estimated 139 assaults on law enforcement last week.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team