Texas Lifestyle Coach & QAnon-Lovin' BF Arrested By The FBI

Elizabeth Rose Willams and Bradley Bennet were arrested by the FBI for their roles in the Capitol Hill riot of January 6th.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Judging by the newly unsealed complaint at the Dept. of Justice, Bennet is a true QAnon believer and probably still thinks the riot was entirely justified. His Facebook posts, included in the complaint, paint a grim picture of the usual tropes of the movement. That is, the election was stolen, most likely by Dominion Voting machines, that a vast conspiracy of elites pulled it off, that rioters were patriots justified in trying to take their country back by force. Yadda yadda yadda. A cesspool of lies and make-believe fictions in other words. "Tyranny ends, January 6th, 2021. Freedom, baby! Woo!" And so on.

Source: Houston Public Media

A Texas Hill Country lifestyle coach and her boyfriend were both arrested last week for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to the FBI.

Elizabeth Rose Williams, of Kerrville, and Brad Bennett were seen on Capitol grounds and inside the building in security camera footage and social media posts that Bennett had posted onto Facebook, according to court documents.

"Stormed the Capitol. Pray for us all," Bennett allegedly wrote via Facebook. "This is OUR HOUSE!"
...
Williams joined Bennett, identified in court documents as her boyfriend, on Jan. 6 and entered the Capitol building with other pro-Trump extremists, according to a federal affidavit. Bennett frequently posted about QAnon on social media, and created his own Facebook page and website called BattleBorn.LIVE, where he and Williams pushed right-wing conspiracy theories, the court documents said.

“Never take Freedom for granted,” the website reads. “With political gaming & coverups, with tyranny on display, it’s time to wake up to a massive coup attempting to steal our FREEDOM.”
...
The FBI says other tipsters shared Bennett’s social media posts with authorities, which include photos and videos that pinpoint the couple inside the Capitol building.

