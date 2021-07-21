Alabama City Councilman Asks 'Do We Have A House N---- In Here?'

It's 2021 and you don't expect to see stuff like this anymore. At least I don't.

Source: Al.com

The Alabama Democratic Party is calling on Tarrant City Councilman John “Tommy” Bryant to resign after the lawmaker used the phrase “house n-----” during a council meeting Monday night, leading to widespread condemnation. “Do we have a house n---- in here?” Bryant asked during the council meeting, which was recorded. “Do we? Do we?” Attendees at the meeting audibly gasped after the councilman used the n-word. Efforts to reach Bryant were unsuccessful; the councilman appeared to be gesturing toward a Black councilwoman in the video.

Further background on what lead up to this. From bamapolitics.com. The entire video can be viewed, here.

For the next few minutes, Bryant takes the floor and his points are scattered. Bryant and Newton have a few back and forth exchanges and Bryant complains about being interrupted by others in the past. Just after the 1 hour and 38-minute mark in the video, Newton takes the floor and brings up Bryant’s wife and her social media posts. From there, the exchange grows with another city council member commenting about his wife’s social media posts and Bryant defending himself stating that his wife does not speak for him. Just before the 1 hour and 41-minute mark, an unidentified person in the audience states that Bryant’s wife used the n-word on Facebook. This leads directly into Bryant’s use of the racial slur saying, “Let’s get to the n-word.” before using the line “Do we have a house n***er in here”, pointing to his left, apparently directing attention to city council member Veronica Freeman and claiming that Newton used the slur in reference to her. At this point, there are audible gasps in the crowd and just over a minute later a woman, sitting close to Newton can be seen sobbing into her hands within view of the camera, only to leave and continue to cry off camera.