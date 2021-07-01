2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Coward McCarthy Suggests Liz Cheney Is, Possibly, A Democrat

You can't make this up. It's the art of the dodge as Kevin McCarthy pretends no one "but the Democrats" are responsible.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Being in the minority in the House of Representatives is like riding in the back of a bicycle-built-for-two. You always have to peddle, you never get to steer, and the view never changes.

Kiss Pelosi's butt, Kevin McCarthy.

The January 6 commission was put together "in consultation" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, which means the Speaker adjusted her suit jacket while Kevin suggested Jim Jordan sit on the committee. Kevin had threats in his pocket, too.

During his own press conference this morning, Kevin repeatedly deflected from answering questions about who was responsible for the events of January 6. He even went so far as to blame law enforcement, claiming that riot gear was locked up during the violence.

Nancy, who had the final say, chose Liz Cheney, who on the particular issue of the January 6 insurrection has allied with the reality-based community.

Liz's presence makes the committee bipartisan.. Whether McCarthy likes it or not, there is no "Democratic witchhunt" with Liz Cheney sitting right there.

And McCarthy proceeded to suggest that Liz Cheney might be a sekrit Democrat. "I was shocked that she would accept something from Speaker Pelosi. It would seem to be, since I didn't hear from her, maybe she's closer to her than to us."

Apparently, that's the new GOP talking point, as this Ohio backbencher illustrates:

The Republican Party is terrified of the results of this investigation. Period.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team