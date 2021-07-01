Coward McCarthy Suggests Liz Cheney Is, Possibly, A Democrat

Being in the minority in the House of Representatives is like riding in the back of a bicycle-built-for-two. You always have to peddle, you never get to steer, and the view never changes.

Kiss Pelosi's butt, Kevin McCarthy.

Speaker Pelosi shuts down a question about Kevin McCarthy's threats: "I'm not responding to him. We're making our presentation here. Go ask him about what he says, OK?" — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 1, 2021

The January 6 commission was put together "in consultation" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, which means the Speaker adjusted her suit jacket while Kevin suggested Jim Jordan sit on the committee. Kevin had threats in his pocket, too.

NEW: McCarthy threatens to strip any GOP member of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from Pelosi to serve on 1/6 commission, @jamiegangel reports. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) July 1, 2021

During his own press conference this morning, Kevin repeatedly deflected from answering questions about who was responsible for the events of January 6. He even went so far as to blame law enforcement, claiming that riot gear was locked up during the violence.

So, Blue Lives no longer matter.

Got it! — Liam Bean #Persist #Magneto #NoToFascists (@LiamMcBaen) July 1, 2021

Nancy, who had the final say, chose Liz Cheney, who on the particular issue of the January 6 insurrection has allied with the reality-based community.

Liz's presence makes the committee bipartisan.. Whether McCarthy likes it or not, there is no "Democratic witchhunt" with Liz Cheney sitting right there.

And McCarthy proceeded to suggest that Liz Cheney might be a sekrit Democrat. "I was shocked that she would accept something from Speaker Pelosi. It would seem to be, since I didn't hear from her, maybe she's closer to her than to us."

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy reacts to Liz Cheney being the only Republican picked for Pelosi's Capitol riot committee: "I was shocked that she would accept something from Speaker Pelosi. It would seem to me, since I didn't hear from her, maybe she's closer to her than us." pic.twitter.com/46JnxjgQfW — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 1, 2021

Apparently, that's the new GOP talking point, as this Ohio backbencher illustrates:

Liz Cheney is a Democrat. — Representative Mike Loychik (@MikeLoychik) June 30, 2021

The Republican Party is terrified of the results of this investigation. Period.