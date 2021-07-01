Coward McCarthy Suggests Liz Cheney Is, Possibly, A Democrat

Being in the minority in the House of Representatives is like riding in the back of a bicycle-built-for-two. You always have to peddle, you never get to steer, and the view never changes.
Kiss Pelosi's butt, Kevin McCarthy.
The January 6 commission was put together "in consultation" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, which means the Speaker adjusted her suit jacket while Kevin suggested Jim Jordan sit on the committee. Kevin had threats in his pocket, too.
During his own press conference this morning, Kevin repeatedly deflected from answering questions about who was responsible for the events of January 6. He even went so far as to blame law enforcement, claiming that riot gear was locked up during the violence.
Nancy, who had the final say, chose Liz Cheney, who on the particular issue of the January 6 insurrection has allied with the reality-based community.
Liz's presence makes the committee bipartisan.. Whether McCarthy likes it or not, there is no "Democratic witchhunt" with Liz Cheney sitting right there.
And McCarthy proceeded to suggest that Liz Cheney might be a sekrit Democrat. "I was shocked that she would accept something from Speaker Pelosi. It would seem to be, since I didn't hear from her, maybe she's closer to her than to us."
Apparently, that's the new GOP talking point, as this Ohio backbencher illustrates:
The Republican Party is terrified of the results of this investigation. Period.