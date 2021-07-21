Politics
DEA Agent Charged In Capitol Riot

A friend told the FBI Ibrahim lied about his participation to "cover his a--," according to an affidavit.
By Ed Scarce
Fancy that, someone who works for the Federal government openly trying to overthrow the Federal government, even showing his fellow rioters his gun and badge.

Source: Insider

An agent for the Drug Enforcement Agency was arrested Tuesday after the FBI accused him of storming the Capitol on January 6 and lying to Justice Department officials about his participation in the insurrection.

Prosecutors accused the DEA agent, Mark Ibrahim, of bringing a gun to the Capitol grounds as part of a mob of Donald Trump supporters who sought to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court in Washington, DC, Ibrahim wore his DEA-issued badge and firearm while protesting the election results. A friend Ibrahim was with took a video of Ashli Babbitt's body being moved by paramedics, and Ibrahim shared the video in a WhatsApp groupchat with other law enforcement officials, the affidavit said.

According to the Washington Post, Ibrahim lied to DOJ officers.

In a voluntary interview, according to the government, Ibrahim told an agent for the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General that he went to the Capitol to assist a friend who was documenting the event for the FBI. The friend told the IG agent that he was not there in any formal capacity for the FBI and that Ibrahim had concocted the story, according to court records.

I imagine a judge wouldn't look too kindly on a government agent lying to other government agents. And it shouldn't come as any surprise either that Ibrahim was on Tucker Carlson's show in late March, basically lying his face off there too, which is what Tucker's show is there for I suppose. He also said at the time that he was taking legal action against the DEA for unfair dismissal. My guess is that didn't go very far.

