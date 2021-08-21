InfoWars Host Owen Shroyer Charged In Capitol Riot

Shroyer was not a happy camper today, informing his audience that he had until Monday to turn himself into the authorities.

Source: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A host for the far-right conspiracy website InfoWars was charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot this week – with federal prosecutors alleging he broke the terms of a deal to avoid charges from a January 2020 arrest. Owen Shroyer, an Austin, Texas, resident and host of “The War Room With Owen Shroyer,” was charged with four misdemeanor counts, including entering a restricted grounds and disorderly conduct, according to court documents published Thursday. In screenshots included in charging documents, the Justice Department says Shroyer can be seen standing next to InfoWars founder Alex Jones and “Stop the Steal” rally organizer Ali Alexander in a restricted area of the Capitol grounds near the inauguration stage. To date, neither Jones nor Alexander have been charged in connection with the riot.

InfoWars host Owen Shroyer (red circle) stands near Ali Alexander and Alex Jones on the U.S. Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021.

Shroyer is in even more legal jeopardy than most, as he also interrupted a House Judiciary Committee hearing in December 2019. Part of his sentencing was 32 hrs of community service, which Shroyer never did.

According to the DOJ, Shroyer entered into a deferred prosecution agreement after he was arrested on two misdemeanor charges in December 2019 for disrupting a House Judiciary Committee meeting regarding the second impeachment of then-President Donald Trump. During the hearing, Shroyer jumped up and yelled that Americans were "sick of your impeachment scam." "You're the one committing treason!" he yelled at House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY). Shroyer's deferred prosecution agreement called for him not to engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol grounds or building or to parade, demonstrate or picket within any Capitol building.

Shroyer looked none too happy informing his audience about the warrant for his arrest.

here's infowars host owen shroyer telling his audience that there is a warrant out for his arrest regarding January 6 pic.twitter.com/B5EzCf9Nru — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) August 20, 2021