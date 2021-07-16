Politics
Gallup: Only 45% Of Republicans Believe In Science

Anti-reality has captured Republicans
By John Amato
Gallup: Only 45% Of Republicans Believe In Science
A woman holding anti-COVID-19 vaccination sign displays it while listening to speakers during a protest on state capitol grounds on April 14, 2021 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Image from: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

In the latest Gallup poll survey, confidence has dropped in science from 70% overall to 64%.

But what has affected the six-percentage point drop the most has been the anti-intellectual, conspiracy theory-driven Republicans.

This has been coming since 1980, when the religious right was brought into the fold of the GOP, at first by Ralph Reed, the Young Republicans, and the Televangelist movement under Reagan.

It continued to grow and grow, and during George W. Bush years, the Terry Schiavo faux scandal blew up on right-wing media and was led by evangelicals and Randall Terry pro-life wackadoos who claimed Schiavo was alive and well when she was actually in a vegetative state.

Digby nailed them to the wall back in 2005.

Creationists attacked Darwin and dubbed evolution as only a theory.

Which brought us the very wise Flying Spaghetti Monster!

The Pat Robertsons, Ron Johnsons, and their ilk are prime time climate change deniers bought and paid for by Big Oil.

The entire GOP has now morphed into QAnon nut jobs under Traitor Trump that we see and hear every day screaming about vaccines, or masks, or whatever else has their dander up at any given time.

To them, scientists are quacks and the pardoned felon Dinesh D'Souza is a prophet.

