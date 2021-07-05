Happy Independence Weekend From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

I guess this is a would-be trillionaire's idea of what patriotism looks like. Or maybe he's just celebrating yet another antitrust lawsuit thrown out in his quest to take over the planet. That's sarcasm (maybe). And all with a John Denver soundtrack to make things even weirder I imagine. This was released on Instagram yesterday, a platform Zuckerberg also owns.

As always, keep your comments respectful, even for this.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday posted a wacky American-flag waving, surfboard-riding video on Instagram to celebrate Independence Day. “Happy July 4th!” Zuckerberg wrote on the post of the video. It features him deftly skimming along atop an electric foil surfboard on an idyllic-looking lake, toting the Stars and Stripes as John Denver’s anthem to West Virginia, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” plays as a soundtrack. Facebook, which the 37-year-old mega-billionaire co-founded, owns Instagram.