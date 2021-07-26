Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

House Extremists Want Cheney, Kinzinger Pulled Off Committees

They want blood for the two daring to be part of the insurrection select committee.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Brianna Keilar talks about how some GOP house members want Kevin McCarthy to punish Kinzinger and Congresswoman Liz Cheney for joining the panel.

"So, a growing number of Republicans are calling for Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to be kicked off their other committee assignments for agreeing to join the January 6th select panel," correspondent Melanie Zanona said.

"There were murmurs over the last week. CNN's Ryan Nobles and I are both hearing from members and aides and sources saying this is getting to a point where we're going to potentially push leadership on this. Now, Kevin McCarthy and GOP leaders actually don't have much of an appetite to go this route for a number of reasons, one of them being that Speaker Nancy Pelosi could just reappoint them to those committees anyway.

"The right flank is seen as a very important constituency for Kevin McCarthy who wants to be speaker. At the end of the day, he may feel he has no choice to go this route. So it's something we're keeping an eye on. The members come back today. They've been out of town. we'll keep an eye on it for sure."

She said they serve on the House Armed Services committee.

"These are big committee assignments for them. But at the end of the day, I talked to Cheney and Kinzinger about it. They're not worried about this threat from McCarthy. They're brushing it aside."

"It's not a surprise that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy don't get along that well, but I know you have new reporting about their relationship or lack thereof," Keilar noted.

"It was never great before. They didn't do a lot of communicating, it's mostly done on the staff level. Kevin McCarthy communicates with the majority leader but their relationship is now in the downright gutter. CNN's Manu Raju and I have reporting about a very heated phone call that took place last week when Speaker Pelosi informed McCarthy that she would be vetoing two committees. McCarthy said what you're doing is unprecedented. It all came amid this really whiplash week of power moves over the select committee because after McCarthy pulled his picks, Nancy Pelosi appointed a Republican, Kinzinger. It's all just really contributing to a toxic atmosphere on Capitol Hill," Zanona said.

UPDATE:(Karoli) Toxic atmosphere indeed, though not because of Pelosi.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team