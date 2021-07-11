2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Kinzinger Blasts Nazi Comparisons To Vaccines: 'Absolute Insanity'

Rep. Kinzinger has had a bellyful of the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Ted Cruz.
By Heather
2 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Rep. Kinzinger has had a bellyful of the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Ted Cruz. Sadly he's one of the few sitting members of Congress willing to call out his own side for seeing who can sound like they're the most insane.

CNN host Jake Tapper asked Kinzinger what he thought about Greene comparing people going door-to-door to promote vaccinations Nazi brownshirts, Boebert trying to one-up Greene, calling them "needle Nazis," and Ted Cruz' ridiculous comparison to Soviet Russia.

" It's -- Jake, it's insanity. It's absolute insanity," Kinzinger replied. "At no point was anybody saying they're going to break down your door and jam a vaccine in your arm, despite your protest. This is outrage politics that is being played by my party, and it's going to get Americans killed."

Kinzinger then asserted that his "party has been hijacked" and is "on its way to the ground."

"And for some people, it's a fun ride, right? We can put out this outrageous stuff on Twitter. Yes, I'm getting all these retweets and everybody knows me. I'm famous," Kinzinger continued. "But this plane is going to crash into the ground."

Oh, if we could only be so lucky. He's exactly right about them getting people killed though, which not only members of his own party, but Fox "news" and others have been doing since the pandemic began.

Kinzinger then issued a warning for people listening to the likes of Greene and pointed out what a raging hypocrite she is.

"Listen, if you are a Republican voter, do not listen to people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kinzinger implored. "The vaccine is safe. COVID is real. Get vaccinated, because if you're going to listen to the outrage -- by the way, in March, she's bragging about Donald Trump creating the vaccine, and now she's saying, basically, the vaccine is going to kill you."

Kinzinger then called on GOP leadership to "call out these garbage politicians, these absolute clown politicians playing on your vaccine fears for their own selfish gain."

I wouldn't count on Kevin McCarthy taking advice from Kinzinger anytime soon. He's much more afraid of the Trump boot-licking wing of the party than he is the likes of Kinzinger.

