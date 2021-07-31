Misc
Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By Tengrain

I long to hear the words, “Let me refresh your memory, Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, with your own notes."

Today we look at the late-breaking blockbuster news that twice-impeached LOSER ex-Prznint Stupid told his minions at the DOJ that they should declare the 2020 election corrupt and let him and his Republicans take care of the rest. I love the smell of subpoenas in the morning!

The Moderate Voice reports that Trump asked the DOJ to declare election results "corrupt."

Butterflies & Wheels declares it was corrupt.

Strangely Blogged says it looks bad because it is bad.

Balloon Juice warns us about the coup next time.

Bonus Track: tywkiwdbi brings art to life.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

