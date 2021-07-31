Mike’s Blog Round-Up

I long to hear the words, “Let me refresh your memory, Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, with your own notes."

Today we look at the late-breaking blockbuster news that twice-impeached LOSER ex-Prznint Stupid told his minions at the DOJ that they should declare the 2020 election corrupt and let him and his Republicans take care of the rest. I love the smell of subpoenas in the morning!

