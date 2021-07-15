Media Bites
Newt Gingrich: Voting Machines Steal Votes

Gingrich's only purpose in life is to promote lies and discontent throughout the country. We should also wonder if he is projecting.
Newt Gingrich continued his lifelong journey of spewing hyperbolic lies to the American people by promoting the fictitious voter fraud scam that Pat Robertson trumpeted and traitor Trump is grifting on.

Without mentioning Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing all the perpetrators that have smeared their company (including Fox News) Gingrich told Fox & Friends that all voting machines steal votes. It's just a fact, says Gingrich.

"The Democrats have this model, anybody that wants to vote can vote no matter how long they've been dead as long as they vote Democrat," Gingrich lied. "And they are for never totally open elections as long as they can steal them."

Newt said this with a straight face, but what did you expect? He was, in fact, projecting.

Gingrich then said most Americans support voter ID, even Black voters. I believe he used the wingnut favorite polling outfit,. Rasmussen to justify his claims. Then he went one step further.

"Machines steal," he declared.

It's Skynet!

But you lie, Newt. Unabashedly and unashamedly.

"And the machines are desperate to find a few extra votes even if they're people who haven't been around for the last 50 years," as if voting machines have some kind of need to consume more votes than they're fed. Also, it's time to point out that the ones voting for dead people are Republicans.

Newt Gingrich is one of the primary reasons our politics are so screwed up today. Between what he did as Speaker of the House during the Clinton years to the way he jumped on Traitor Trump's coattails from the start to getting his wife an ambassadorship to the Vatican out of the deal, Gingrich has always been the epitome of the lying, projecting Republican politician, just as he proves here.

