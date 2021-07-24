Rand Paul Gets His Comeuppance At Virtual Town Hall

Every call should be like this for Rand Paul.

Source: Raw Story

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) faced off against an angry constituent during a virtual town hall meeting broadcast on TikTok.

A staffer who was moderating the event introduced a woman who had called in to the meeting.

"You are live with the senator, you can go ahead and ask your question," the staffer said.

"Hi senator, I am a proud Kentucky citizen and I just wanted to tell you get f*cked," she said.