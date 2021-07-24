Rand Paul Gets His Comeuppance At Virtual Town Hall

Every call should be like this for Rand Paul.
Source: Raw Story
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) faced off against an angry constituent during a virtual town hall meeting broadcast on TikTok.
A staffer who was moderating the event introduced a woman who had called in to the meeting.
"You are live with the senator, you can go ahead and ask your question," the staffer said.
"Hi senator, I am a proud Kentucky citizen and I just wanted to tell you get f*cked," she said.
Meet your hero of the day.
Meet our new hero, Alexis Toon. 🤣
According to Alexis, “for some unknown reason” she was asked to participate in a town hall Q&A, so she took the opportunity and ran with it.
