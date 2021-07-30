Texas Rep: Americans Shouldn't Comply With New CDC Guidelines

Texas' Rep. Dan Crenshaw, another grievance performer from the right, joined FoxQ' Tammy Bruce to direct Americans to refuse to adhere to any new CDC mask guidelines.

The medicine Republicans are prescribing for their constituents is to just ignore the Delta variant.

Rep.Crenshaw said Democrats want to "instill fear in the hearts of Americans."

The Delta variant is doing that just fine.

"And I think Americans are really sick of this. They’re over it," Crenshaw said. "They’re not gonna comply, and you shouldn’t comply with any more lockdowns, with any more mandates, none of it."

Americans are sick of COVID for sure, but due to Republican malfeasance, now the Delta variant is raging. New scientific information is always pouring in. That's what happens during a pandemic.

Trying to protect the American people by including some new mask guidelines is unconscionable to this death cult masquerading as a phony political party.

The faux party that claims they are the true 'law and order' party now demands that rules are only to be followed if politically they deem it helps Republicans win over MAGA cultists.