Fox Regular Likens Mask Mandates To Forcing Women To Wear Burkas

Tammy Bruce, with the most idiotic analogy of the weekend on Saturday's Fox & Friends.
By Heather
4 hours ago by Heather
Tammy Bruce, with the most idiotic analogy of the weekend on Saturday's Fox & Friends. During a segment complaining about one of their favorite pet peeves of late, which is why anyone is still wearing masks if they're vaccinated, and attacking Joe Biden for doing just that, Bruce came up with this doozy of a conspiracy theory as to why Biden and Democrats are still advocating wearing face masks.

Never mind that the pandemic is still not under control, or that people can still spread the virus even if they're vaccinated. No, it's some sort of evil mind control, akin to religious extremism, and forcing women to wear burkas. I kid you not.

BILA: Yeah you know, Tammy we've seen a resistance to following the science in many cases by people who are out there saying they are following the science. We've seen that when it came to teacher's unions with respect to school reopenings. Now we're seeing it with Joe Biden who's saying that even if you've been vaccinated, you know, outdoors you should wear a mask because heaven forbid someone may approach. So what is that messaging there when it comes to the science and the left right now?

BRUCE: Well, I think President Biden made it very clear what his real intention was, because he could have reinforced any science, but he couldn't because there isn't, to reinforce what he was telling people to do. So he says it's your patriotic duty.

Now, we've been arguing against that, especially as women, when it comes to what certain countries force women to wear, under the guise of a patriotic duty, or a religious duty, or to not offend other people. You must wear the burka. You must remain covered.

When a government is telling you to wear a piece of clothing, under the guise of many different excuses to signal something to other people, we have a significant problem, and this is a problem of the left. It is the demonstration of fealty, of conforming, of also, by the way, training us to take orders from a government, for no particular reason, to not expect to be able to ask why, or to demand an answer why.

It flips the script when it comes to whose in charge of this country, who the sovereign is, and that's unacceptable. That's what we see, not even creeping into this. It's embarrassing. It's absurd theater, but it all moves into this dynamic of the government having more power to train us, frankly, to get used to taking strange orders that make no sense.

BILA: Yeah, and it's leaving a lot of people looking for guidance very confused, as well as leaving a lot of people fleeing some states in favor of others.

What's embarrassing is that irresponsible gibberish is allowed on a network that pretends to be a "news" station. Anyone wondering why we've got so many mask-holes and anti-vaxxers doing all they can to make sure it takes as long as humanly possible to finally make our way out of this pandemic, look no further than the likes of Bruce and her ilk validating their dangerous views.

Fox has done nothing but make the pandemic worse from day one, and they haven't stopped yet. They still seem determined to help kill off as many of their viewers as possible before this health crisis is over.

