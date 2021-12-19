Dan Crenshaw Tells Americans Not To Comply With Court Mandate Ruling

On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated the Biden administration’s vaccine and testing requirement for private businesses, which affects about 80 million American workers.

CNBC reports, "The ruling by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which applies to businesses with at least 100 workers."

On that same night, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas told his hundreds of thousands followers on Twitter not to follow the court's ruling.

In a short tweet he wrote, "No. Do not comply."

I thought Republicans were the party of law and order. I thought they were sticklers for following the rules.

Crenshaw recently attacked Freedom Caucus lunatics, like Marge and Boebert, for being nutjobs.

“Performance artists are the ones who get all of the attention, the ones you think are more conservative because they know how to say slogans real well. They know how to recite the lines that they know our voters want to hear.” "What you hear so often is not true. It’s not true. We have grifters in our midst..." Crenshaw stated. Crenshaw said, "I mean in the conservative movement. Lie after lie after lie because they know something psychologically about the conservative heart.

Crenshaw has always been a blowhard, and it's easy to distance one self from Marjorie Taylor Greene or Madison Cawthorn. Suddenly, though, now he's sucking up to the anti-vax and anti-mask crowd of MAGA cultists.