Amy 'Commie' Barrett? MAGA Flips Out At Indiana University Ruling

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett enraged the MAGA and forced-birth (don't you dare call them "pro-life") crowd by allowing Indiana University to mandate COVID vaccines for its students. She "denied an emergency petition filed by lawyers representing eight Indiana University students that called on the Supreme Court to block the university's coronavirus vaccine mandate, according to NBC News."

According to Axios, the ripple effect is real.

Why it matters: Barrett's denial, which was made without any dissent from other justices, upholds lower court rulings that deemed that the school had a right to mandate vaccinations. It may also dent separate challenges to other university coronavirus vaccine mandates that are pending in federal courts

This has conservatives and wingers biiiiggg maaadddzzzzz.

Amy Coney Barrett had the chance to stop the unjust persecution of a Christian sister and left her hanging. Then could've struck a blow against the new forthcoming segregation, and punted again. Antonin Scalia is ashamed. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) August 12, 2021

Amy Coney Barrett is a coward and traitor. — 🇺🇸 Matthew Holliday 🇺🇸 (@Matthew_4_Trump) August 12, 2021

Forced vaccination on students went from a conspiracy theory to a reality.



Amy Coney Barrett should be ashamed of herself. Forcing kids to get a new coronavirus jab? Beyond evil. — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) August 12, 2021

Alex Jones warned us that Amy Coney Barrett would be a sellout, once again, he was right. #AlexJonesWasRight — Alex Jones was right (@AlexJonesWs) August 12, 2021

The following asshat is primary-ing Tim Scott for his South Carolina Senate seat in 2022, and you guessed it - he's a forced-birther.

🚨Breaking:



Amy Coney Barrett disappoints again. This time REFUSING to block Indiana University’s vaccine mandates!



She acted alone and gave no explanation.



What a huge disappointment ACB has been! https://t.co/vAKLLNgZYq — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) August 12, 2021

Pleasant surprise, and celebration/mocking of MAGA tears reigned supreme on the liberal side:

MAGA hates actual “pro-life” rulings. https://t.co/ztwzi3HKuR — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 13, 2021

Translation: "Amy Coney Barrett was brave and cared about Americans this time." https://t.co/aEsCqMiKtV — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 12, 2021

Conservatives mad at Amy Coney Barrett for being pro-life pic.twitter.com/kb7D9ho0dW — Jalen Reeves 🐝🐻🦅 (@GTCubsEagles10) August 12, 2021

Maybe, just maybe, Amy Coney Barrett is taking a pro-life position here? — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) August 12, 2021

Republicans losing their shit upon finding out Amy Coney Barrett has some positions they hate after salivating over her ridiculously pathetic vetting and rushed confirmation is, I do feel, a tasty dinner treat. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 12, 2021

And the MAGA cult is now calling Amy Coney Barrett a liberal traitor 🙃 pic.twitter.com/5LkRrWNY9C — Chuck Todd's shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) August 12, 2021

Punny...

Amy Coney Barrett just said school Covid vaccine mandates are okay, by refusing to hear a case against them. Anti-vaxxers are very upset. You could say that for the first time, they thought they had a real shot. https://t.co/8LgtMxWwzW — Scott Santens 🧢🏄‍♂️ (@scottsantens) August 12, 2021

This take might be the most logical explanation, actually...

Amy Coney Barrett probably only let IU require vaccines to give Notre Dame an advantage in their next football game. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 12, 2021

But let's not get things too out-of-focus, okay?

She’s still a monster, y’all, I’m just enjoying the irony. It’s low in calories but so good for you. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 12, 2021

What Amy Coney Barrett was the bare minimum y’all are not going to start stanning her. — travis🗽🩸🦷 (@tgain83) August 13, 2021

Finally, enjoy (not) Donald J. Trump himself pontificating on the significance of Justice Amy Coney Barrett's decision.