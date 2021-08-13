Politics
Amy 'Commie' Barrett? MAGA Flips Out At Indiana University Ruling

Liberals aren't exactly stanning Justice Barrett, but we are enjoying the all the MAGA tantrums being thrown at her decision to uphold vaccine mandates at Indiana University.
By Aliza Worthington
Amy 'Commie' Barrett? MAGA Flips Out At Indiana University Ruling
Image from: C&L Screenshot

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett enraged the MAGA and forced-birth (don't you dare call them "pro-life") crowd by allowing Indiana University to mandate COVID vaccines for its students. She "denied an emergency petition filed by lawyers representing eight Indiana University students that called on the Supreme Court to block the university's coronavirus vaccine mandate, according to NBC News."

According to Axios, the ripple effect is real.

Why it matters: Barrett's denial, which was made without any dissent from other justices, upholds lower court rulings that deemed that the school had a right to mandate vaccinations.

  • It may also dent separate challenges to other university coronavirus vaccine mandates that are pending in federal courts

This has conservatives and wingers biiiiggg maaadddzzzzz.

The following asshat is primary-ing Tim Scott for his South Carolina Senate seat in 2022, and you guessed it - he's a forced-birther.

Pleasant surprise, and celebration/mocking of MAGA tears reigned supreme on the liberal side:

Punny...

This take might be the most logical explanation, actually...

But let's not get things too out-of-focus, okay?

Finally, enjoy (not) Donald J. Trump himself pontificating on the significance of Justice Amy Coney Barrett's decision.

