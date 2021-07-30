Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Sen. Kennedy Asks DOJ Nominee, ‘Do You Believe In God?’

Remember when Republicans were against grilling nominees about their religion?
By NewsHound Ellen
3 hours ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

During a confirmation hearing for Department of Justice nominee Hampton Dellinger, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) tried to paint his criticisms of anti-choice Republicans as un-Christian and therefore unacceptable.

Kennedy all but demanded Dellinger take an oath to uphold conservative Christianity if he’s confirmed. Kennedy is no backwater bumpkin, even though he sounds like one. He has two law degrees, including one from Oxford University and he graduated magna cum laude in political science. In other words, he knows darn well that the U.S. Constitution prohibits a religious test for office.

KENNEDY: Do you believe in God?

DELLINGER: Senator, I have faith, I believe -

KENNEDY (interrupting): A lot of people have faith. Did it ever occur to you that some people may base their position on abortion on their faith?

DELLINGER: Senator, I sincerely appreciate people who have a different position on abortion than I do.

KENNEDY: You sure don’t tweet it. Have you ever tweeted that?

DELLINGER: Well, Senator, I’m saying it now, under oath.

If Kennedy wanted to probe Dellinger’s views on abortion and his tolerance (or lack thereof) for others of a different mindset, that’s one thing. But trying to make it about faith is about as intrusive and irrelevant as trying to make it about Dellinger’s sex life. This, from the party that claims to oppose government intrusion.

But wait, there’s more hypocrisy. Remember when Sen. Josh Hawley accused Democrats of “religious bigotry” against Catholics for asking then-SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett about the legal precedent that established a constitutional right to contraception? Apparently that right to privacy only belongs to conservatives.

Meanwhile, Kennedy conveniently ignored the clergy who are supporting Dellinger. From Mark Joseph Stern:

At no point did Kennedy mention the fact that seven ministers sent the Senate a letter in support of Dellinger, who was christened in the Catholic Church. Several of these ministers lead churches in which Dellinger has worshipped. “Throughout his career, Hampton has advocated for just causes and operated with care and concern for his fellow human beings,” the ministers wrote. “He has displayed the kind of compassion, humility, and integrity we should demand for our public servants, affirming the dignity of all fellow citizens in the process.” Nor did Kennedy note that, while serving in the North Carolina attorney general’s office, Dellinger helped to combat a wave of arson against Black churches.

There were some great points made on Twitter, too:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team