Six Months Later, There's So Much We Still Don't Know About Capitol Attack

It's six months later, and there's so much we still don't know. Who gave the Capitol Hill tour to the attackers? Who told them the layout, and where leadership offices were located? Who planted the pipe bombs?
And will Donald Trump and his cowardly conspirators ever be held accountable for their stochastic terrorism?
NEW -- Six months later, Republicans have a new answer for the Jan. 6 insurrection:
"Insurrection? What insurrection?"https://t.co/sycylzjqnI
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 6, 2021
Here’s a Capitol Hill Police Officer that was razed by MAGAts until he had a heart attack talking about what he experienced.https://t.co/vCFwhLUoZL
— Lincoln_Project_Supporter🏴☠️ (@lisamikolFL) July 4, 2021
On this, the six month anniversary of the attempted coup, it is important to acknowledge that before "the Big Lie" came even bigger lies. And they came from the people and institutions we trust and they have come at us throughout our lives.https://t.co/0HSn8xnHg9
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 6, 2021
Six months later.
Bonkers nobody has been arrested, even crazier that the story has just kind of faded away (despite some very good work by several reporters)
(Via @PunchbowlNews) pic.twitter.com/xH4jBRnHng
— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) July 6, 2021
The attack on the US Capitol was six months ago today. Over 500 people have been arrested. More than 100 have been charged with violence against a police officer. And the investigation isn't close to being over. This is "Regular Order" https://t.co/XiyQvc2h63
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) July 6, 2021
Many companies pledged to stop donating money to lawmakers who supported the attack on the Capitol. Six months later, those donations have resumed. https://t.co/WPOp2iMF4d
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 4, 2021
Six months later, don't look away. The threat to democracy has only grown since this: https://t.co/615mPsHZcq
— Oliver Griswold (@originalgriz) July 6, 2021
I'm not shocked that a weak-minded politician like Kevin McCarthy would attack the notion of serving on a Congressional (not Democratic) commission charged w/investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot. Maybe McCarthy is closer to Trump than the Constitution or the even the GOP. https://t.co/8r4UGis8CW
— John Guardiano (@ResCon1) July 1, 2021
"We are witnessing an active cover-up on Capitol Hill. The leaders of the Republican party are no longer just playing dumb when it comes to the January 6th insurrection - they are openly trying to mask a deadly attack on our democracy," @AliVelshi wrote. https://t.co/74OyaeTZZS
— Richard Power (@wordsofpower) July 5, 2021
