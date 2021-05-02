Six Months Later, Some People Still Have The Sadz

It's been six months since the election and the ouster of the Orange Shitgibbon. Put some people can't or won't get over it:
The one time leader of the free world who now lives alone in a hotel sharing buffets, common areas, and staff with strangers, yearns for attention and relevance so badly, he now stands on a patio step every night ranting to tens of people about a 6 month old election that he lost pic.twitter.com/xIuZ7jAkZD
— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) April 30, 2021
He's not the only one with the sadz either, including his BFF and boss from the other side of the world:
