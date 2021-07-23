Tell The Truth And Shame The Devil, Sean Hannity!

Hey Sean, remember when the nuns taught us about bearing false witness?

You're telling what Sister Marie Peter would call "A bold, brazen LIE!" Sister Miriam Francis would smack you across the head, because she was a firm believer in the idea that physical pain would remind you not to sin again.

Here's what you said this week, Sean:

"Enough people have died. We don't need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor. It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccinations."

Well, you must have gotten an angry call from Big Daddy Trump, because here's what you're saying now:

"I am simply not qualified. I am not a medical doctor. I know nothing about your medical history or your current medical condition. I think it’s inappropriate for me to do so. Instead, for over a year now I have been warning my viewers, you make my career possible. "I want every American – liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat – I want you to be healthy. I have seen the worst of this virus in people that I love and care about. [I said] to take Covid-19 seriously. And I’ve said it over and over and over again. It’s not been in the last week. I said to take it seriously and do your own research."

Sean, telling people to "talk to your doctor" is very, very different from telling people to "do your own research." That's because most people are just not intellectually equipped to do so. I used to work at a scientific abstract publishing company, and was an editor for a medical publication. I probably know more than most people -- and I'm no expert, either!

Conservatives love to talk about common sense. They are big believers (or pretend to be) in the idea that the common man is inherently wise -- but don't trust themselves to recommend people get vaccines during a deadly pandemic?

I call b*llshit, Sean. I think you're caught between a rock and a hard place, because your employer is likely to be sued for allowing these endless rivers of disinformation to flow from the mouths of bloviators like you -- but Big Daddy Trump is very, very angry if you attempt to mitigate it in the slightest.

Do you still go to confession, Sean? Because you must know you're not forgiven for your sins unless you make a firm resolve not to sin again, and it sure looks like you'll sin as much as you have to -- to keep the big bucks flowing in.

Shame on you, Sean Hannity. Shame!

via GIPHY