Did Hell Freeze Over? Hannity Tells Viewers He Believes In Vaccines

"Enough people have died. We don't need any more death," the Fox News host said last night.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Maybe Rupert Murdoch finally did the math. It might have occurred to him that killing off Fox's key demographic wasn't a sound business strategy.

Here was Sean Hannity last night, pleading with viewers.

"Please take Covid seriously. I can't say it enough," he said.

"Enough people have died. We don't need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor. It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccinations."

Considering that the segment before this criticized a university for mandating vaccines, and the one after this one was about a woman who lost feeling in her legs after getting a different vaccine in 2019, hard to say whether this was just a fig leaf. By all means, continue to blame Fox for the unvaccinated hordes dying in this latest delta variant wave.

If this is a real policy change at Fox, we'll start to see even Tucker Carlson back off, albeit very slowly. But I wouldn't hold my breath.

