'Trump Won' Banner Ripped Down At Tropicana Field

Fans cheered as a large flag was taken down by security at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
At least the fans had something to cheer about, as the assembled 9000 or so watched Tampa Bay lose to Baltimore 6-1. The new "resistance," making futile acts that annoy people around you. This seems to be a "thing" now, as last month one of these jerks managed to get himself banned from all major league ballparks. "A Donald Trump supporter who refuses to accept the official results of the 2020 presidential election has been banned in all 30 Major League ballparks after being ejected for unfurling 'Trump Won' banners at several games this season."

Source: CLTampa

Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Rays were bludgeoned at home by the Baltimore Orioles, but there was at least one thing worth cheering about at Tropicana Field.

As you can see in the video below, a planned “Trump Won” flag drop was interrupted after security and fans stopped these two doofuses (or is it doofi?) from pulling it off. Notice the resounding applause after the flag was wadded up into a little ball and carted off, presumably to a trash can.

For the unfamiliar, these types of flag drops are the new “resistance” for people who wrap their entire identities around a guy who suffered a historic election loss, two impeachments, multiple bankruptcies, and now mounting legal setbacks.

But this particular flag drop was seemingly planned by members of the local Tampa Bay group, Community Patriots, which posted multiple videos of the incident. In one video (which we won’t link to because these guys are just gigantic chuds) a member of the group records himself getting turned away at the gates after Tropicana Field security finds one of the flags. The “patriot” then threatens to sue, but ultimately decides to leave after telling a cop, “I’m on your side.”

