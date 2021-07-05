CNN's Oliver Darcy didn't mince words when discussing just how extreme Fox host Tucker Carlson has become. During an appearance on this Sunday's Reliable Sources, Darcy and host Brian Stelter discussed the latest conspiracy theory being pushed on Carlson's show, that the Biden administration is using the NSA to spy on him, and after playing several clips of both of them spouting the same nonsense about covid vaccines and the January 6th MAGA sedition riot, Stelter noted that "the sound speaks for itself" and asked Darcy if it was "a stretch to say that Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones?"

"It's not a stretch Brian, Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones," Darcy rightfully responded. "If you watch Tucker Carlson's program and you watch Alex Jones' program, they might differ a little bit in antics and the way they deliver their message, but that message to viewers is consistent and it's pretty identical, whether it's talking about vaccine conspiracy theories, false flag conspiracy theories, deep state conspiracy theories."

"The messages that Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones are sending are the same," Darcy continued. "They seem to see eye-to-eye on the biggest issues that they talk about every night."

Stelter asked Darcy what the relationship was between the two, and asked if they're "bros." Darcy agreed that there is obviously some sort of relationship there, with Carlson validating Jones and that he doesn't believe "Jones' views are out there" before discussing why this matters.

"These far-right conspiracy theories, they used to be confined to the InfoWars section on the Internet," Darcy explained. "You'd have to seek them out. I'm not that old, but I remember when the Republican Party and Fox News mocked Alex Jones and said that guy is crazy. We're not going to touch that sort of stuff. But now, Fox's face is effectively Alex Jones. The de facto leader of the Republican Party is touting the same stuff that Jones touts on his show."

Stelter noted that Fox has been silent on Carlson's claims that the NSA is supposedly spying on him and that it was "like they don't believe him." The network obviously doesn't care how many lies he spreads, or dangerous he's become, or how many advertisers he's bleeding.