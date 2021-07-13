Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

TX State Rep: Republicans Changed The Messiah From Jesus To Trump

Senfronia Thompson said she's not going to be a hostage while her constituents voting rights are stripped from them.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Texas State legislator Senfronia Thompson nailed Republicans to the wall with her brief but fiery speech in D.C. about the struggle to obtain equal voting rights in America.

Texas House Democrats fled from their state and flew to Washington DC so that the extremists Republicans couldn't pass their offensive and despicable voter rights bill targeted at black and brown voters.

During a press conference after they arrived, Senfronia Thompson took to the podium.

I'm going to say why I am up here. I'm not up here to take a vacation in Washington, d.c. When i look at the African American museum, I thought about the struggle of my people fought in this country to get the right to vote and that right is sacred to my constituents, that I represent back in Houston, Texas.

I am up here because I don't plan to be a sitting person in that legislature -- in that legislature. I'm not going to be sitting -- I'm not going to be a hostage while my constituents rights to be stripped from them. We have fought too long and too hard in this country. And that was a Texan president Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965 that made sure that we had the right to vote and those rights are not going to be infringed upon.

But this legislature, these republicans in this legislature may have changed the messiah from Jesus to Trump, but I haven't, and I'm going to make sure that everything that I can do, that my constituents' rights will not stripped from them because of what they believe in is a lie, that -- they believe, the lie.

Trump lost the election and they need to tell the people of this country the truth! And if they won't. I'm going to.

I couldn't have said it any better.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team