Bart Simpson's Spirit Lives On At Virginia School Board Meeting

Some Simpsons fan signed up to speak at a Henrico County school board meeting in Virginia, and hilarity ensued. Via Huffington Post:

In a twist that is reminiscent of Bart Simpson prank calling Moe’s Tavern with laughably fake names, some of the people who signed up to speak included the naughtily named Phil McCracken, Eileen Dover and Wayne Kuhr.

Other names of those who supposedly requested public comment included Suk Mahdik, Ophelia McCaulk and Don Kedick.

Not surprisingly, none of these people actually showed up. BoingBoing.net suspects they ditched the meeting “to grab a drink with Al Koholic.”

But as the video above shows, school board member Roscoe D. Cooper III says each person’s name with varying degrees of accuracy.