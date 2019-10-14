Fairfax County, VA School Board Member Thinks The Holocaust Has Two Sides

In the land of the free and the home of the brave, we have Elizabeth Schultz trying to maintain her position on the Fairfax County, Virginia School board. Her strategy would have once been considered risky, but in today's world it's a real winner for the Right. Overt anti-Semitism wins the day!

That's right, kids, in this clip we have her arguing that students should be able to "both sides" the Holocaust, and object to being taught history if it conflicts with their fragile white supremacist world views. According to Bryan Scrafford, a politics blogger in Northern Virginia, here are Schultz's concerns:

“If you are a ninth grader in biology who is a Muslim girl or a 10th grader in a history class who has great grandparents who were from the Holocaust, do you think that you have the ability to stand up there and say ‘no’ to a teacher or say ‘that’s not right that you’re teaching me that’ or that you’re delimiting my ability to offer my side of it,” Schultz said. “The school boards are not demanding both sides of an issue be presented.”

Um...I cannot think of two subjects about which it is CLEARER that there aren't two sides. I mean, to what could a Muslim girl object in a biology lesson? That the blood DOESN'T flow away from the heart using the arteries, it really uses the VEINS? There AREN'T two sides to the fact that human cells need oxygen to survive? WHAT THE HELL? And I realize people are touchy about this subject, but how babies get made is really not up for debate.

Now, THE HOLOCAUST? If your great-grandparents were "from the Holocaust," they were on one of two sides. The side that murdered 12 million innocent people, 6 million of them Jews, or the side that got slaughtered. Which of those sides would object to the way the subject of the Holocaust is traditionally taught, hmmm? I'm thinking it's the NAZI side whose descendants might object to being portrayed as maybe the bad guys. Or to paraphrase a friend, "I guess there were two sides to that story. Either the Nazis killed you, or you were killed by the Nazis."

Of course, predictably (and thankfully) there was backlash to her comments. Also, predictably, she is blaming the Jews for it. Again, according to Scrafford:

“The non-stop hustle of using Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals is something I have endured for years,” Schultz claimed. Saul Alinsky is a Jewish man who was a community organizer and wrote a book about how to successfully advocate for your beliefs. While his politics were definitely part of the left, it’s appalling that she would go after a Jewish person while trying to say she didn’t make anti-semitic remarks. Of course, she didn’t just go after Saul Alinsky, she also claimed that people who opposed her candidacy are being fueled by “hard left advocacy groups, funded by George Soros.”

GEORGE SOROS, everybody! Yaaaay! Well, it certainly seems the best way to defend oneself against accusations of anti-Semitism is to blame the Jews for your troubles.

Let us not forget, though. This is the GOP, top to bottom. Denial of evil, through and through. The party who is rebranding Nazi-ism as not so bad is filled with the same people who will freak-the-f*ck-out if you remind them their Civil War heroes were brutally racist and that slavery was remotely unpleasant for the enslaved. The same people who blame immigration troubles on the Jews are the same whose insides fall-the-f*ck-out (claiming to be the greatest defenders of us Jews!) when you criticize the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. And the same people who decry big government? They want control of everything, from what happens in your bedroom to the bathroom stall in a restaurant.

So spare me, Elizabeth Schultz. You're being bullied? No. You're being challenged. And I hope you lose.