Lawsuit: VA Cops Tipped Off Sex Traffickers In Exchange For Sex

Some officers would tip off the trafficking ring to suspend its online advertisements in advance of sting operations run by police, the lawsuit charges.
Lawsuit: VA Cops Tipped Off Sex Traffickers In Exchange For Sex
Credit: youtube.com
By Susie MadrakDecember 30, 2021

A prominent civil rights attorney has filed a lawsuit that alleges that police officers in Fairfax County protected a Northern Virginia sex trafficking ring in exchange for free sex from the trafficked women. Via Mynbc15.com:

The lawsuit also names former Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roessler as a defendant, alleging that he helped cover up for the officers when another detective's work threatened to expose their wrongdoing.

The suit was filed on behalf of a Costa Rican woman identified in the lawsuit only as “Jane Doe.” It says the officers would tip off the trafficking ring to suspend its online advertisements in advance of sting operations run by police.

Victor Glasberg, the lawyer who filed the suit on the Costa Rican woman's behalf, said in an interview police have essentially corroborated elements of the woman's allegations by providing him the names of the officers involved in the alleged misconduct.

I can't say I'm surprised. As a police reporter, we heard rumors all the time and occasionally a cop would even be indicted and convicted for threatening a woman with a criminal charge in exchange for sex. A range of sexual misconduct is relatively common among police, especially in metropolitan areas. But I would hope that impeding an official investigation into sex trafficking so you can force yourself on a trafficking victim is still unusual.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue