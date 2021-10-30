Virginia Mom Blames School Board For Baby's Hurt Fee-Fees

Oh my good god in heaven, the drama.

This white racist (redundant?) in Loudon County, VA took her high school audition for Our Town and adapted it for the school board meeting, where so many of the people who got cast in the chorus instead of as leads are finding outlets for their rage.

Her babies, she bemoans, had to be moved out of public schools "due to the swift and uncompromising political agenda of Superintendents Williams, Zeigler, and the school board that have forced upon us."

Do tell.

"First, it was in early spring of 2020 when my six-year-old somberly came to me and asked if she was born evil because she was a white person, something she learned in a history lesson at school."

Is that right? A teacher in Loudon County taught her first-grader baby that white people are born evil? That would be amazing, because it would be the first time in recorded history a majority white county educational system was telling the truth about history to children so young. KIDDING! Sort of.

See, if my child said that to me, I would reassure her she was not born evil, but that a lot of people who are not white have a much tougher struggle in many ways, because of privilege that white people are raised to have without even realizing it. I'd explain I am doing my best to raise her to be aware of it and help fight that imbalance. Like Batman fights for people who might need my help sometimes.

See how easy?

I might also probe a little more to see exactly what was behind her saying that, and how she drew that conclusion, because, you know, six-year-olds aren't the best conduits for accurate details of conversations. They just know how they feel. That's my job as a parent: to help kids process feelings and develop the language to articulate them, and strategies for moving through them in the future. But this little grown-up snowflake doesn't want to have to do that work with her precious baby.

She wants to continue to blame the public schools for staying closed during a pandemic, protecting transgender students, and for insisting parents like her not threaten teachers and school board members with violence.