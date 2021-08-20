Brian Kilmeade Lies About Vaccine Availability In New York

On Fox and Friends earlier this week, the three-headed propaganda team complained about the New York's new Covid vaccine mandates.

Co-host Steve Doocy actually tried to be the adult in the room when he said that these efforts were an attempt by the mayor to get people vaccinated who are refusing.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade went on an unhinged rant, arguing that unvaccinated people are being discriminated against before he reached for a completely bogus argument.

"And what if you can't get the vaccination?" Kilmeade asked, as if this was a problem in New York.

States like California and New York have been promoting vaccines in almost every neighborhood and drugstore within earshot, not to mention hospitals and doctors' offices.

Liars gotta lie.

But these lies are killing people.