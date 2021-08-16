Brian Kilmeade Proudly Argues For More Americans To Die

Fox News was hyperventilating Monday morning over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as expected even though Trump negotiated with the terroristic Taliban for a complete troop withdrawal in 2020.

The May 1 timetable is part of an agreement the Trump administration forged with the Taliban in February 2020. Under that deal, the U.S. agreed to withdraw all its forces; in exchange, the Taliban promised to sever its ties with al-Qaeda and end its attacks on American forces. The Trump administration began a drawdown of U.S. forces, and about 2,500 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan now.

Fox and Friends invited three Gold Star families on to bash the Biden administration, but one Gold Star husband didn't follow the script completely.

Joe Kent, whose wife was killed in 2019, and who is running for office as a Republican, blamed the military-industrial complex for keeping America there for 20 years and not withdrawing in May of 2020.

"Their plan has always been to lead our troops into harm's way and to continue these wars, We need to get out." Kent said.

"The day we get out, the Taliban returns. That has always been the fate of Afghanistan," Kent explained. "That is the history of that region. That's the graveyard of empires for a reason. It's absolutely ridiculous that we stayed this long."

Kent said the priority was to get all of our people "out of Afghanistan and use whatever force is necessary" to do so.

"I respectfully disagree," Kilmeade interrupted. "We need an eye on the terrorist movement. That's going to be terrorist university and now we're not even going to have intelligence there. But I appreciate all you guys -- and you sacrifices..."

As with all of Fox News coverage, "thanks for your sacrifice" just like "thoughts and prayers" is their way of saying we need endless wars no matter how many US Armed Forces we lose in an unwinnable situation.

Unfortunately, this was always going to be the outcome in Afghanistan and it was never going to be an orderly withdrawal.