Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Devin Nunes Is Suing Rachel Maddow For Being Mean

Can't wait for the fact-check discovery on this one!
By Frances Langum
Devin Nunes Is Suing Rachel Maddow For Being Mean
Go for it, Devin! Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

Whiny litigious baby Devin Nunes, Republican of California, is suing Rachel Maddow. Bloomberg reports what Devin Nunes is paying attorneys to say. Really.

"'MSNBC and Maddow harbor an institutional hostility, hatred, extreme bias, spite and ill-will towards plaintiff due to plaintiff’s emergence as the most prominent skeptic in Congress of Maddow’s marquee news narrative from 2017 to 2019: that the Trump campaign colluded with Russians to hack the 2016 presidential elections,' Nunes’ lawyers said in the complaint."

Wow, if this case goes anywhere (it won't), we can't wait for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama to use Devin Nune's "precedent" to go after Fox hosts, personally, as well as the entire network.

Coward waited until Maddow was on vacation to announce the lawsuit. What a chicken.

Why the hell is he filing the lawsuit in Texas?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team