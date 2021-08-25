Erik Prince To The Rescue?

It should come as no surprise that noted mercenary war profiteer, likely war criminal, Black Water founder, and Betsy DeVos’ brother Erik Prince is cashing-in (Fair warning: W$J Paywall) on the evacuation from Afghanistan:
“Erik Prince, the American defense contractor, said he is offering people seats on a chartered plane out of Kabul for $6,500 per person.”
Where’er there is a buck to be made on other people’s misery, you are sure to find Erik Prince.
UPDATE 1:
Erik Prince charging for Kabul evac: $6500
Hillary Clinton charging for Kabul evac: $0
Says it all, really.
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 25, 2021
Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors
UPDATE 2:
Psaki weighs in:
Psaki on Erik Prince: I don’t think any human being with a heart and soul would support efforts to profit off of people’s agony and pain as they’re trying to depart a country and fearing for their lives pic.twitter.com/ABCyvlRtTZ
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2021