Fox News Host Wants To 'Hunt Down' President Biden

Fox News host Steve Hilton, who was the director of strategy for the conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron from 2010 to 2012 told his audience he wants to 'hunt down President Biden peacefully (?) and make him pay.'

During his Sunday evening Fox News program The Next Revolution, Hilton said, "Mr. President — and no, you do not deserve the honor of that tile, but as a proud American, as someone who respects the Constitution, I will use it even for you, even now. Mr. President, for what you have done to those families, to this country, to our standing and authority in the world, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay, peacefully, with every political and legal means at our disposal."

Just because Hilton threw in the word peacefully at the end of his rant is meaningless. Violent rhetoric throughout the right-wing media dominated Trump's four years in office and has caused incredible damage to this country. These poisonous remarks were the primary influencer that helped inspire the insurrection on January 6.

MAGA supporters have been on a mission to smear and attack President Biden. Fox News personalities are pushing impeachment and removal so that Traitor Trump ( yes, he is a traitor to the US Constitution), who was impeached twice, won't seem so bad in the history books.

Note: Trump also should have faced charges for RussiaGate but AG Barr stood in the way.

As The Atlantic rightly reports, "America’s longest war has been by any measure a costly failure, and the errors in managing the conflict deserve scrutiny in the years to come. But Joe Biden doesn’t “own” the mayhem on the ground right now. What we’re seeing is the culmination of 20 years of bad decisions by U.S. political and military leaders. If anything, Americans should feel proud of what the U.S. government and military have accomplished in these past two weeks. President Biden deserves credit, not blame."

Republicans badly want Biden's scalp as retribution in the hopes that it will erase the criminality that was the cornerstone of the Trump administration. Chaos, foreign policy embarrassments and bad deals were Trump's calling card.

Steve Hilton knows exactly what he's doing with this rhetoric. And he knows what his Proud Boy wannabe viewers will do with it.

Republican commentators' vile words will continue to cause violence. Adding the word "peacefully" does not give Steve Hilton an out. Remember.