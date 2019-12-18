Winter Donation Drive

Fox News Tirade Incites Viewers To Post Death Threats Against The FBI

Fox News host Steve Hilton’s call for the dismantling of the FBI was too extreme for his right-wing guests but plenty of viewers on YouTube thought it didn’t go far enough.
By NewsHound Ellen

Fox News host Steve Hilton’s call for the dismantling of the FBI was too extreme for his right-wing guests but plenty of viewers on YouTube thought it didn’t go far enough. They called for the execution and/or assassination of former FBI Director James Comey, former DNI Director James Clapper and Democrats, in general.

As I wrote in a previous post, billionaire “populist” Steve Hilton’s desire to dismantle the FBI didn’t sit well with his own right-wing panel. But, as seen in the online comments to the video, it stirred up the taste for murder in Fox News viewers we at NewsHounds have come to know all too well.

The comments, alone, are shocking. But what’s more disturbing is that neither Fox News nor YouTube deleted them. And you know that the commenters actually watched the video, and were thus inspired by it, because the innocuous title did not reveal Hilton’s opinion: “What's the future of the FBI following revealing IG report on FISA applications?”

Here are the ones calling for outright execution or assassination:





As I wrote in my earlier post, while Hilton deliberately ginned up animosity and hatred for the FBI, he almost certainly knew that dismantling the bureau would result in privatization and get-richer-quick opportunities for his fellow fat cats. It’s unfortunate that his sly positioning seems to have gone under most people’s radar.

See Fox’s toxic rhetoric in action above, from the December 15, 2019 The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.

Published with permission of NewsHounds.us


