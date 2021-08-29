Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Gohmert Pushes Hydroxychloroquine And Ivermectin To Cheering Teenagers

The Texas Congressman apparently wants people to die from either COVID or toxic doses of medicine meant for farm animals.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Speaking to a Texas Youth Summit on Friday, Rep. Louie Gohmert praised phony snake oil cures for COVID to a cheering teenaged crowd.

After praising Traitor Trump for getting the government out of the way, he did what all antivaxxers do: promoted drugs that have been either proven ineffective, not researched enough, or outright dangerous in stemming the effects of COVID.

Gohmert said, "I don't know if y'all saw, but a month after president Trump left office, the American Journal of Medicine came out with a great article, that they had discovered a regimen of medication that, when taken together early in COVID, that you may have heard of it, hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Z-Pak, azithromycin, zinc."

The study to which he's referring said almost the exact opposite of what he claimed.

The American Journal of Therapeutics in late January 2021 stated:

For HCQ and chloroquine we found ample in vitro evidence of antiviral activity. Cohort studies that assessed the use of HCQ for COVID-19 reported conflicting results, but randomized controlled trials (RCTs) demonstrated no effect on mortality rates and no substantial clinical benefits of HCQ used either for prevention or treatment of COVID-19. We found two clinical studies of artemisinins and two studies of NTZ for treatment of viruses other than COVID-19, all of which showed mixed results. Ivermectin was evaluated in one RCT and few observational studies, demonstrating conflicting results. As the level of evidence of these data is low, the efficacy of ivermectin against COVID-19 remains to be proven. For chloroquine, HCQ, mefloquine, artemisinins, ivermectin, NTZ and niclosamide, we found in vitro studies showing some effects against a wide array of viruses. We found no relevant studies for atovaquone and albendazole."

More studies are being conducted on Ivermectin around the world, but none of them say to go running to your store and buy and ingest deworming products.

Dr. Fauci emphatically told Jake Tapper, "Don't do it. "Don't do it! There is no evidence whatsoever that that works, and it could potentially have toxicity, as you just mentioned, with people gone to poison control centers, they've taken the drug at ridiculous dose and wind up getting sick. There's no clinical evidence that indicates this works."

Rep. Gohmert, as usual misled his audience, which will likely have an impact on the young antivaxxers.

And this guy used to be a judge.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team