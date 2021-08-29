Gohmert Pushes Hydroxychloroquine And Ivermectin To Cheering Teenagers

Speaking to a Texas Youth Summit on Friday, Rep. Louie Gohmert praised phony snake oil cures for COVID to a cheering teenaged crowd.

After praising Traitor Trump for getting the government out of the way, he did what all antivaxxers do: promoted drugs that have been either proven ineffective, not researched enough, or outright dangerous in stemming the effects of COVID.

Gohmert said, "I don't know if y'all saw, but a month after president Trump left office, the American Journal of Medicine came out with a great article, that they had discovered a regimen of medication that, when taken together early in COVID, that you may have heard of it, hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Z-Pak, azithromycin, zinc."

The study to which he's referring said almost the exact opposite of what he claimed.

The American Journal of Therapeutics in late January 2021 stated:

For HCQ and chloroquine we found ample in vitro evidence of antiviral activity. Cohort studies that assessed the use of HCQ for COVID-19 reported conflicting results, but randomized controlled trials (RCTs) demonstrated no effect on mortality rates and no substantial clinical benefits of HCQ used either for prevention or treatment of COVID-19. We found two clinical studies of artemisinins and two studies of NTZ for treatment of viruses other than COVID-19, all of which showed mixed results. Ivermectin was evaluated in one RCT and few observational studies, demonstrating conflicting results. As the level of evidence of these data is low, the efficacy of ivermectin against COVID-19 remains to be proven. For chloroquine, HCQ, mefloquine, artemisinins, ivermectin, NTZ and niclosamide, we found in vitro studies showing some effects against a wide array of viruses. We found no relevant studies for atovaquone and albendazole."

More studies are being conducted on Ivermectin around the world, but none of them say to go running to your store and buy and ingest deworming products.

"Don't do it! There is no evidence whatsoever that that works." pic.twitter.com/2jsCMQTTH4 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 29, 2021

Dr. Fauci emphatically told Jake Tapper, "Don't do it. "Don't do it! There is no evidence whatsoever that that works, and it could potentially have toxicity, as you just mentioned, with people gone to poison control centers, they've taken the drug at ridiculous dose and wind up getting sick. There's no clinical evidence that indicates this works."

Rep. Gohmert, as usual misled his audience, which will likely have an impact on the young antivaxxers.

And this guy used to be a judge.