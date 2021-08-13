Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Here's What It Would Sound Like If Megachurches Were Honest

There's nothing quite like claiming your tax-free, multi-million dollar enterprise is inspired by an intentionally homeless, apolitical, friend of prostitutes who told religious leaders to pay their dang taxes.
By Susie Madrak

Via Friendly Atheist, the clip opens with a pastor explaining how the first Christian churches were mostly "small quiet gatherings of ethnically and culturally diverse believers committed to loving their God and their neighbors, even when those same neighbors might persecute them for their beliefs."

"But they were a bunch of dumb idiots. That was 2000 years ago, and it's time for American mega churches to put the sex back in religious sectionalism.

"My name is Brother Roger Horton, and I'm an elder at the holy non-denominational Happy Jesus House,
a hundred-foot tall metal idol to capitalism and, I guess, Jesus. Our doors are open to everybody, as long at there's not an ongoing national emergency!"

It goes on.

"You're gonna love our rock band --oh sorry, praise team confronted by failed musicians all of our music is inspired by love, God and U2's Joshua Tree. And don't worry about not knowing the words, there're only about 11 per song and we'll sing them over and over and over again until they feel profound. 'Jesus your love is like water/Love is like water/ Blood is like water/ And maybe a tree."

"And if by some divine miracle, you still can't figure out the lyrics, we'll display them at all times on billion megawatt projector screens overlaid with the image of a torture device ancient Romans used to kill criminals. And now, here's some stock footage of racially diverse people singing and clapping because we want you to believe our church might have an Asian guy in it somewhere."

Do watch the whole thing.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

My Christmas Wish: More Jesus, Less Trump

My Christmas Wish: More Jesus, Less Trump

One of America’s core blessings and foundational values is freedom of religion, and that means we have a delightful diversity of religious traditions in our country. My family’s faith tradition is Methodist, one of the very large number of [...]
By Mike Lux
comments
Dec 22, 2018

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team