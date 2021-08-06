Joe Biden Puts Ron DeSantis In His Place With One Word

Here's Joe Biden, talking sense:

"Two states, Florida and Texas, account for one third of cases in the country. I say to these governors, please help. If you aren't going to help, please get out of the way."

Florida's pompous Little Big Man responded:

"Joe Biden has taken to himself to try to single out Florida over covid. What is his big solution? What is he so upset about Florida? His solution is, he wants to have the government force kindergarteners to wear masks in school. He thinks that should be a decision for the government. I can tell you, in Florida, the parents are going to be the ones in if charge of that decision. So why don't you do your job, why don't you get this border secure and until you do that, I don't want to hear a blip about covid from you."

A reporter asked, "What's your response to Governor DeSantis, who's using your words about 'don't be in the way', he's saying 'I am in the way.' What's your response, Mr. President?"

"Governor who?" Biden responded.

"That was President Biden's reaction to Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis," Joe Scarborough said.

"Willie, he is just -- his childish response to not just the president but other people concerned that Ron DeSantis is passing top-down mandates, forcing people, whether it's small businesses in Florida to not be able to protect themselves, or school boards not be able to protect themselves. He's trying to run covid like an emperor out of Tallahassee, Florida. One size does not fit all 67 counties. But Ron DeSantis acting like a socialist thinking it does."

"Of course, there's irony in him complaining about the top down from the White House giving orders where he's going top down at the state house, telling school districts what they can and can't do," Willie Geist said.

"There are many that are different saying we're going to go ahead with the mask mandate. There's a big problem in Florida right now we'll get to covid infections, hospitalizations and deaths."