Josh Mandel Praises Sick Waitress, Restaurant Faces Furious Backlash

Josh Mandel continues to be an idiot. He posted this tweet on his social media account on Friday, congratulating a SICK worker for coming in to work her food service job at a restaurant called Inside The Five Brewing Company (website).

PERRYSBURG, OH — @InsideTheFive is a cool brewery started by two NFL vets. Great food and spirited waitresses!



Even though Brianne was sick today, she came to work because she knew they were short servers.



These are the type of American workers that make our country strong. pic.twitter.com/o0VFkDkjuo — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) August 20, 2021

The tweet was met with INSTANT horror:

Touching peoples food when you are sick. Really great way to get customers — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_Esq) August 20, 2021

Why might coming into work sick during a pandemic be a bad idea? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 21, 2021

Even though Brianne was sick today, she came to work because she knew she'd be fired from her minimum wage job that offers no benefits for wanting to get better and be considerate of other people's health. — lurk mode (@mrandresbarraza) August 20, 2021

Sure, Mandel, let's encourage restaurant workers (or any workers for that matter) to come to work when they're sick so they can get everyone they come in contact with sick. Not too bright, are you Mandel? — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) August 20, 2021

Well, the restaurant was hit with so much negative press on social media that they actually shut down their twitter account!

Josh Mandel, bad for business, bad for Ohio. pic.twitter.com/UmdHhBxkK3 — Victoria Danko (@basketcase55) August 21, 2021

AND they had to put out a press statement reassuring customers that they follow health protocols and sent the worker home!

Inside the Five released a statement saying it's 'disappointing' a worker came in feeling under the weather and sent her home, saying it has health and safety protocols in place. https://t.co/eXR0Ra0mBh — WTOL 11 (@WTOL11Toledo) August 20, 2021

So what does Joshie do? He DOUBLES TF DOWN! Of course.

Hey @InsideTheFive, instead of giving into the woke mob, how bout having your employee’s back and giving her a raise.



While so many people are getting paid to sit home and do nothing, Brianne muscled through feeling under the weather and came to WORK. https://t.co/KodnrOiHMZ — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) August 21, 2021

Ironically, Mandel encourages them to give her a raise while also...ready for it...BEING AGAINST RAISES.

Irony was killed, resurrected and then murdered again.

Keep up the good work, sparky. Real bang up job there.