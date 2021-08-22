Josh Mandel Praises Sick Waitress, Restaurant Faces Furious Backlash

Josh Mandel continues to be an idiot. He posted this tweet on his social media account on Friday, congratulating a SICK worker for coming in to work her food service job at a restaurant called Inside The Five Brewing Company (website).
The tweet was met with INSTANT horror:
Well, the restaurant was hit with so much negative press on social media that they actually shut down their twitter account!
AND they had to put out a press statement reassuring customers that they follow health protocols and sent the worker home!
So what does Joshie do? He DOUBLES TF DOWN! Of course.
Ironically, Mandel encourages them to give her a raise while also...ready for it...BEING AGAINST RAISES.
Irony was killed, resurrected and then murdered again.
Keep up the good work, sparky. Real bang up job there.