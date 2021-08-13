Lack Of Mask Mandate Keeps 9-year-old Battling Cancer Out Of School

In Bucks County, there is no mask mandate, no social distancing, no reporting, no contact tracing, or quarantining. No nothing. They're leaving it up to the parents.

NEWTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 9-year-old girl battling cancer in Bucks County, Pennsylvania may no longer be able to attend school in person this fall. Her mother says she does not feel comfortable sending her kids to class due to a lack of a mask mandate in the district. "She is at a really high risk. If she returns to school and there's no mask mandate, there's no distancing, there's also no contact tracing or reporting of cases, there's no way for me to know if she's been exposed to anything," said Carolyn's mom, Elizabeth Austin. Carolyn has been battling Leukemia since June 2020. The mask-optional rules currently in place for the Council Rock District leave Austin with no choice but to pull her daughter out of school. "I thought maybe I'd get a chance to see my friends and my teachers because I haven't even met them yet. Then, when mom told me I might not be able to go back to school, I was feeling really upset," Carolyn said.

For another parent, Jonathan Seamans, the lack of a mask mandate is a relief.

"The complaints ranged from headaches, uncomfortableness, trouble communicating," said Seamens. "I feel like the health decisions that go along with that are decisions that should be made within a family or a family with a trusted medical advisor, and not made by a school board or state legislature."

And if that weren't enough, Trump-loving, Jan. 6th insurrectionist State Senator Doug Mastriano is sponsoring a bill to require school boards to allow parents to opt-out of any mask mandate.

Presumably, it is elected officials who are making these awful, medically unsound decisions. They ought to face real consequences.