Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Lack Of Mask Mandate Keeps 9-year-old Battling Cancer Out Of School

A mother of a 9-year-old girl battling cancer in Bucks County, PA says she feels uncomfortable sending her children to school. In Bucks County, there is no mask mandate, no social distancing, no reporting, no contact tracing, or quarantining. No nothing.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

In Bucks County, there is no mask mandate, no social distancing, no reporting, no contact tracing, or quarantining. No nothing. They're leaving it up to the parents.

Source: ABC6/WPVI

NEWTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 9-year-old girl battling cancer in Bucks County, Pennsylvania may no longer be able to attend school in person this fall. Her mother says she does not feel comfortable sending her kids to class due to a lack of a mask mandate in the district.

"She is at a really high risk. If she returns to school and there's no mask mandate, there's no distancing, there's also no contact tracing or reporting of cases, there's no way for me to know if she's been exposed to anything," said Carolyn's mom, Elizabeth Austin.

Carolyn has been battling Leukemia since June 2020.

The mask-optional rules currently in place for the Council Rock District leave Austin with no choice but to pull her daughter out of school.

"I thought maybe I'd get a chance to see my friends and my teachers because I haven't even met them yet. Then, when mom told me I might not be able to go back to school, I was feeling really upset," Carolyn said.

For another parent, Jonathan Seamans, the lack of a mask mandate is a relief.

"The complaints ranged from headaches, uncomfortableness, trouble communicating," said Seamens. "I feel like the health decisions that go along with that are decisions that should be made within a family or a family with a trusted medical advisor, and not made by a school board or state legislature."

And if that weren't enough, Trump-loving, Jan. 6th insurrectionist State Senator Doug Mastriano is sponsoring a bill to require school boards to allow parents to opt-out of any mask mandate.

And just how irresponsible are they in Bucks County? Well, read on.

Their solution? Just ignore it. Maybe it'll go away.

Presumably, it is elected officials who are making these awful, medically unsound decisions. They ought to face real consequences.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team