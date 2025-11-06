Bucks County DA: First Democrat Elected Since 1800s

Joe Khan becomes the first Democrat to win in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, since 1891.
By Ed ScarceNovember 6, 2025

In yet another election that should worry Republicans, Joe Khan just became the first Democrat to be elected district attorney in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, since 1891.

Democrats swept all the county offices, with one Republican official calling it "a complete bloodbath."

Source: WHYY

Joe Khan has declared victory over Republican incumbent District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, becoming the first Democrat to be elected district attorney in the county since the 1800s.

Khan garnered more than 54% of the vote, according to the county’s unofficial election results.

Bucks County voters elected him, Khan said, because they “just want good government.”

“They want people who are going to show up and fight for them,” he told WHYY News. “And we ran a campaign that was authentic, about me being a dad who was just trying to build a better world for his kids. And I think that’s what connected with people.”

The former Bucks County solicitor ran an aggressive campaign, criticizing Schorn for not convening a grand jury investigation into child abuse allegations at a Central Bucks elementary school, and her decision to not prosecute a pipeline leak in Upper Makefield Township that was identified earlier this year.

And it wasn't particularly close, with Khan winning by more than 8%.

