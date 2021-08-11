Meanwhile, Last Night In The US Senate...

Guys, the Democrats in the Senate passed the Budget Resolution Bill way early this morning (4AM eastern!) 50-49. Which —you might note— is strictly party line and NOT bipartisan. Not even a little:

Why it matters: The budget lays the groundwork for Democrat-led committees to begin drafting sections of a massive spending bill that would mark the biggest expansion of America’s social safety net in generations. But this is just the beginning. Now that the budget resolution has passed the Senate, it will take weeks, if not months, for Democrats in both chambers to negotiate and draft the final product.

Final passage of the $3.5 trillion spending bill, which will require all 50 Democratic senators to sign on, will likely not come until the fall.

…and then they took up the Voting Rights Bill:

BREAKING: Senate votes 50-49 to discharge the For the People Act from the Rules Committee. The vote allows the voting rights bill to come to the Senate floor after being held back by procedural votes. Schumer said a revised version will be offered as an amendment. — Roll Call (@rollcall) August 11, 2021

…the revised version being the Manchin-amended thing. Not that it is a bribe, or anything.

So of course, Manchin is now attacking the Reconciliation Bill:

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) issued a statement on Wednesday saying he has “serious concerns” about the size of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, calling it “simply irresponsible” to continue spending at such high levels.

…and I think that is the current state of play. Attacking the thing he just voted for even after accepting a bribe. The man has style. Bad style, but style nonetheless.

Part of the performa nature of the budget resolution is that amendments are allowed, though they are non-binding, and this is when the Republicans usually stick in Culture War stuff about the dirty hippies are in favor of Baby Killing so that it goes into the record and then into campaign advertising that the Democrats voted for it.

Except of course that some members are too stupid to know how to play this game. Take Tommy Tuberville (please):

"This is a gift," Cory Booker says in an animated speech praising Tommy Tuberville's non-binding amendment to punish localities that defund the police.



"I am sure I will see no political ads attacking anybody here over defund the police."



It passed 99-0, all Dems voted for it. pic.twitter.com/GUqAfcSlxH — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 11, 2021

And that is the World’s Greatest Debate Club in action.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.