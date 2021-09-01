Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above: "Putting out fire with gasoline" - is that a metaphor for the on-going press coverage of the withdrawal from Afghanistan? Asking for about 340M friends.
Hackwhackers suggests that the media is trying to "Carter-ize" President Biden. Ooof, talk about a good metaphor!
Progressive Eruptions tells us the tragedy of Afghanistan.
The Carpentariat convinces us that some purges are good.
Just An Earth-Bound Misfit compares and contrasts US and the Soviet Union exits from Afghanistan.
Bonus Track: Open Culture makes the case that one man's trash is another man's archeology!
Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).