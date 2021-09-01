Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above: "Putting out fire with gasoline" - is that a metaphor for the on-going press coverage of the withdrawal from Afghanistan? Asking for about 340M friends.

Hackwhackers suggests that the media is trying to "Carter-ize" President Biden. Ooof, talk about a good metaphor!

Progressive Eruptions tells us the tragedy of Afghanistan.

The Carpentariat convinces us that some purges are good.

Just An Earth-Bound Misfit compares and contrasts US and the Soviet Union exits from Afghanistan.

Bonus Track: Open Culture makes the case that one man's trash is another man's archeology!

