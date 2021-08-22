Orlando Declares Water Shortage Due To Spiking COVID Hospitalizations

The city of Orlando has asked residents to cut back on water usage for at least several weeks due to a shortage of liquid oxygen, caused by the spiking COVID hospitalizations in their state.

Thanks Ron DeSantis:

Some Florida residents are being asked to limit water usage because the liquid oxygen used to treat it is now in short supply due to the surge in critically ill COVID-19 patients. The mayor of Orlando asked residents on Friday to stop watering their lawns and washing their cars for at least a week, saying water usage needed to be cut back because of the recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Orlando Utility Commission treats the city’s water with liquid oxygen and supplies that ordinarily go toward water treatment have been diverted to hospitals for patients suffering from the virus, Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “At this time we believe if our community takes these immediate actions we will be able to mitigate the impacts on our water supply,” Dyer said. “This is another unfortunate impact of the pandemic continuing to surge in our community and it’s another result of what happens when residents do not get vaccinated and become critically ill and need dire medical support and treatment.”

Of course, Fox "news" is completely ignoring this issue and treating DeSantis like he's some sort of hero for allowing the virus to just run rampant in his state. Their web site barely mentions the rise in hospitalizations, doesn't mention the oxygen shortage at all, and the only segments they've run mentioning DeSantis at all on their television programs have been praising him for his handling of the pandemic, claiming he's keeping his constituents "free," and lauding his press secretary, who was just suspended from Twitter for threatening and harassing an AP reporter.

Ah, Florida, state of blessed freedom, where you don't have to wear a mask or get a jab but your health care, oxygen and water will be rationed because not enough people have masks and jabs pic.twitter.com/ehRrfKSRSS — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) August 20, 2021

Bloomberg, August 4th: "Florida hospitals are struggling to get oxygen due to a rise in Covid-19 cases attributable to the delta variant and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s decision not to declare another state of emergency."https://t.co/5Xy3qYZFzH https://t.co/UIcq9yPqvX — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) August 20, 2021

COVID cases are so high in Orlando, Florida, that residents are being asked to cut back on water usage to save oxygen supplies for patients https://t.co/YoxInZtW0H — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 21, 2021